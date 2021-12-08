WEST BEND / BERLIN
Brenda S. Jensen
Jan. 3, 1940 - Dec. 5, 2021
Brenda Sue Jensen, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021, in Berlin following a short illness. She was able to spend her final hours with her three children, several of her grandsons, her two great-grandsons, and a number of other family members. Brenda and her twin sister, Barbara, were born January 3, 1940, in Fond du Lac, the daughters of Lowell and Ruth Smith Thalheim.
She was a 1957 graduate of Fond du Lac Goodrich High School. Brenda then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. There, she met her husband, Loren William “Bill” Jensen. They were united in marriage on October 24, 1959. Following her marriage, Brenda left UW-Oshkosh to raise her family. However, she later returned to UW-O and obtained her degree in Education. She then worked as a grade school teacher for many years at St. Theresa’s School in Theresa.
Throughout her long life, Brenda enjoyed playing cards and Mah-Jongg with her friends, sewing, and crafts of all kinds. She made beautiful greeting cards for every occasion. Her sons, Tom and Jeff, will never forget the polyester leisure suits she made for them in the Seventies. Brenda’s home was always fully decorated for every holiday. Even though she was not feeling well lately, the Christmas tree is up, her home is fully decorated for Christmas, and there are presents wrapped for everyone. Although the family will miss her dearly this Christmas, Brenda worked to make sure that the day will still be as merry as ever.
Bill and Brenda lived in West Bend for 57 years, and only recently moved to Berlin. They were faithful members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Brenda is survived by her three children, Jeffrey (Mary) Jensen, Thomas (Jill) Jensen, and Andrea Jensen (Zach); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr., Elizabeth, Catherine, twins Patrick and Brigid, Thomas, and George; and two great-grandchildren, William and Ben. She was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty years, Bill, who passed away November 7, 2020. After a short hiatus, the couple is once again reunited in the Heavenly Kingdom. She was further preceded in death by her twin sister, Barbara Stahl, and older sister, Diane Keller.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Deacon Sherie Kruse officiating. Inurnment next to Bill will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Brenda Jensen, c/o Barbola Funeral Chapel, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.