Brent Neil Christiaansen, 27
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son Brent Neil Christiaansen. Brent unexpectedly passed away in Los Angeles, CA on August 1, 2021 at the age of 27. He leaves behind his brother, Bryce, and parents, Jon and Jean, that love him more than words can express.
Brent grew up in Mequon and graduated in 2012 from Homestead HS. In his quest to escape the harsh winters of the Midwest, he attended college in Tempe, AZ. Brent earned his Bachelor’s in Business Marketing from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University in 2016. Brent worked and resided in Arizona until he moved to San Diego, CA in 2020. Brent had a love of warm weather, music, making friends, rain storms and sports, especially cheering on the Packers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Brent will be remembered for his very kind heart and love of life. He loved to spread happiness and lit up a room with his joyful presence.
Brent was preceded in death by his loving grandfathers, Michael Tozzi, James Christiaansen and Curtis Bjork. He will be greatly missed by his beloved parents, Jon and Jean (nee Tozzi) Christiaansen, of Cedarburg; brother Bryce Christiaansen of Cedarburg; grandmother Nancy Tozzi of Cedarburg and Ann Bjork of Crossville, TN; aunts and uncles, Caroline (Mike) Baird of Montpelier, VA; Michael (Julie) Tozzi of Spokane, WA; Christine (Don) Tozzi-Shupp of Oakland, CA; Julia Mitchell of Crossville, TN; Dan Christiaansen of Glendale; cousins, Everett Hollister Tozzi; Maria (Christian) Taylor; Connor Baird; Ray Tozzi; Kara Baird; extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at St Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd., Cedarburg. Interment will take place at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held, at the church, from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM. Memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or a charity of your choice are appreciated. To send online condolences to the Christiaansen family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.