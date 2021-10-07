Bret R. Salzman, 62
Bret R. Salzman, 62 of Van Wert, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1959 in Racine to Rodger and Jaqueline (Dillingham) Salzman. They both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Lane); brother Lee (Andrea) Salzman; sister Faith (Kevin) Farber; his children, Jonathan (Michele) Salzman, Jackie Salzman, Jared Salzman, Justin Salzman, Tiffany (Matt) Cross, John Parsons, Megan, Brittany, and Zach Taylor; his grandchildren David Salzman, Lula DeBuhr-Halloran, and eight more grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bret lived in Grafton from 1965 - 1977. During his high school years he played and excelled on the Grafton High School Football and Swim teams.
While on both teams he enjoyed competing alongside his brother, Lee. Bret also held a few high school records for swimming. After graduating in 1977, Bret served in the U.S. Army.
Bret married is wife Gail in December 2013. He was a machinist at Danfoss (Eaton) in Van Wert until his death.
Bret enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating and swimming.
Funeral services were held privately in Ohio.