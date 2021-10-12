Brian J. Beckwith, 50
Brian J. Beckwith was welcomed to his heavenly home on October 5, 2021, surrounded in love by his wife and children. Brian was born on April 24, 1971, to Barbara (Rock) Swenson in Kadoka, South Dakota. Brian grew up exploring the Black Hills with his brother and friends, dirt biking, fishing, and driving his Scamp. Brian graduated from Spearfish High School in 1989 and joined the United States Air Force. Brian proudly served this country from 1989 to 1999 in which time he was able to travel the world. In 1993, while stationed in England U.K., Brian met and wed his loving wife of 28 years, Kelly (Hillmann) Beckwith. Brian and Kelly moved to Wisconsin in 1999 where they had three beautiful children. Brian enjoyed his career as an optimization engineer for US Cellular for over 20 years. He loved motorcycles, cooking amazing meals, the outdoors, a cold beer, and spending time with his many friends and family. Brian was a friend to everybody and had a special way of bringing people together; many of his friends became part of the family. Brian’s infectious laugh, quirky sense of humor, and his extensive knowledge will be missed. His fiery spirit will live on through all those he loved.
Brian is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kelly; beloved children Victoria (Dustin), Tristan (Kendra), and Natalie (Justin); precious granddaughter Sequoia; devoted and loving mother, Barbara (John) Swenson; cherished siblings Sheldon Beckwith and Megan (Jade) Temple; grandmother Doris Rock; uncle Martin Rock, uncle Kelly Rock; father-in-law Bob (Bonnie) Hillmann; siblings-in-law Dawn (Bob) Hartwig, Joan (David) Brandt, and Rick (Barb) Hillmann. He is further survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Brian is preceded in death by his adoptive father, James Beckwith; grandmother Alice Beckwith, grandfather Charles Rock, and great-uncle Sub Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend, WI with military honors following. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.