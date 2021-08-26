Brian Keith Kienbaum
July 18, 1958 - Aug. 21, 2021
Brian K. Kienbaum “Uncle Hero” age 63 passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born on July 18, 1958, in Slinger to Gerald and Joan (nee Dominguez) Kienbaum. Brian graduated from Slinger High School Class of 1976 and later married Sally Pagel on September 12, 1992. He was employed at Universal Metrics Inc.
Brian’s interests were grabbing a drink with his kids, he had a green thumb for growing things, watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers with his wife and screaming at the screen while watching the games.
Brian is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Joan Kienbaum and son William Kienbaum, his sister Mary (Kevin) Christman, in-laws Claudia and Merl Pagel, sisters-in-law Tammy (Jeff) Michaud, Heidi Pagel and Colleen Schodeberg, nieces Christa Christman, Gina, Courtney and Marie Kienbaum, great-nieces Elizabeth Graef and Emilie Bonkrud, nephews Matt Bonkrud, Robert Reed, Kurt and Bryan Lulich, Andrew and Shawn Price, great-nephew Andrew Glasscock, children from another family Hannah Ruud, Katlyn Brown and Chis Robbins. He is further survived by his dog daughter Isabella and cat grandsons Rexifer Michael and Tubba Jack.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gerald W. Kienbaum Jr. and his dog daughter Dixie.
A Funeral Service for Brian will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 29th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Mother Mindy presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:15 pm.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who have provided care for him and the Horizon Hospice for keeping him comfortable in the end.
Memorials to Cancer Research, MS research or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
262-338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com,