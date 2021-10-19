WEST BEND
Brian L. Ogle
Nov. 9, 1957 - Oct. 13, 2021
Brian L. Ogle, 63, of West Bend found peace on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
He was born on November 9, 1957, to the late Donald and Irma (nee Schaar) Ogle in Oakfield. On January 25, 1985, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen “Mel” Smithers at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He began working at Abstract & Title when he was just 20 years old and has owned it for the past 34 years. In his younger years, he would spend his weekends gardening, fishing, and hunting. Brian also loved to cook, grill and spend time in the yard with the dogs and deer. Brian was an avid golfer and a 25-year member of Hon-E-Kor golf course in Kewaskum. He was one of the founding fathers of the Snapple group. Brian was a die-hard Packers and Badgers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren.
Those Brian leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Mary Ellen “Mel” Ogle; two daughters, Jennifer “Jenny” (Joe) Sandrin and Kelsey (Ryan) Newburry; two grandchildren, Lorelei and Joseph Brian “JB” Sandrin; two sisters, Nancy (Jim) Harmon and Audrey (Fernando) Salazar; a brother, David Ogle; one mother-in-law, Susan Smithers; two brothers-in-law, David (Ruth) Smithers and David Binder; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Barb “BJ” Binder, and his father-in-law, John Smithers.
Brian will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A casually dressed celebration of life in remembrance of Brian will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington County Humane Society, https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=15dbb5, or First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin, https://firstteesew.harnessapp.com/wv2/donate.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Brian’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.