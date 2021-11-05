WEST BEND
Bruce Alan Herbst
May 27, 1960 — Nov. 2, 2021
Bruce Alan Herbst, age 61 of West Bend, passed away quietly with his family by his side on November 2, 2021, at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born on May 27, 1960 in Hartford to Richard and Patricia Herbst. As a life-long resident of the Jackson and West Bend areas, he attended local schools, graduating from West Bend West High School with the Class of 1978. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, earning a degree in business in 1982.
He was baptized and confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ in Jackson, and presently is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
On December 3, 1983, he married his high school sweetheart, Kay Schowalter.
He was also a member of the West Bend Country Club, Wild Wings Sportsmans Club, The Wes-bar Sportsman’s Club, the NRA, Jackson Moonlighters Snowmobile Club and the Sno-Devils Snowmobile club in Elcho/Summit Lake.
Bruce was a man of many talents and ambitions, football, softball, basketball, wrestling, track and field, golf, boating, hunting, motorcycling, and snowmobiling. His true loves were golf, snowmobiling, and the people he surrounded himself with. He also loved his time on the water, Lake Namakogan, Lower Post Lake and Silver Lake. He was the President of Jell-Tech Consulting, LLC., in Germantown.
He was a good-hearted, honest man, a great husband, son, father, brother, and friend to everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife Kay Herbst, their son Brian Herbst, his parents Richard and Pat Herbst his brother Brad Herbst, his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Lee and Melody Schowalter, Steve and Beth Schowalter, Jan and Chris Frederickson, Todd Schowalter. His nieces and nephews Austin and Sebastian Herbst, Shaun Schowalter, Megan and Andy Helm, Melissa Liss; other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Uncle Lee Harth and his grandparents, James and Marion Harth and Clarence and Irma Herbst.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Open visitation to pay final respects will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church West Bend, with a service at 6:00 p.m. Please come early due to anticipated turnout. A balcony area will be available for those with a mask only preference. A link will be provided to view the ceremony online for those who desire. We ask anyone feeling ill in any way to stay home and view the ceremony online. A private burial for family only will be on Wednesday, November 10th at 11:00 am at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. Please watch for details on a celebration of life night for Bruce shortly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Do Good Wisconsin, 340 Luedtke Lane, Lomira, WI 53048.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.