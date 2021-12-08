KEWASKUM
Bruce J. Kippenhan
June 13, 1952 - Dec. 5, 2021
Bruce J. Kippenhan passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Bruce was born on June 13, 1952, in West Bend. He was the son of the late William and Carrie (nee Teeselink) Kippenhan.
Those Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory include three siblings, Barbara (Thomas) Minz, Brenda (Patrick) Walsh, Steven (Debora) Kippenhan; three nephews, Chad Schmitt, Jason Kippenhan, Craig Kippenhan; a grandniece, Nina Kippenhan; and many good friends.
Bruce spent his entire career in the restaurant business most notably working for Glenn Peterson at the Coachman House Supper Club in West Bend as a chef for over 25 years.
Bruce’s greatest passions were fishing “up north” and playing sheepshead. He especially enjoyed playing cards with his treasured friends at the West Bend Senior Center.
Bruce was preceded in death by his beloved Jean.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with Bruce’s arrangements. A memorial gathering is being planned for the summer.