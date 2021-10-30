FOND DU LAC
Byrdell C. ‘Birdie’ Schulz
Aug. 25, 1927 — Oct. 28, 2021
Byrdell C. “Birdie” Schulz, 94, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac.
Birdie was born on August 25, 1927, in New Fane, the daughter of the late Alfred and Eleanor (nee Quandt) Firks. She was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane on May 5, 1940. Birdie was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, graduating in 1945. Following graduation, she worked at the Enger Kress for a few years and Amity for a couple of years. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ivan Schulz at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane. In 1964 Birdie started working at Regal Ware for 25 years and was a member of the 25 Year Club. She loved to bake cookies for her grandchildren.
Those Birdie leaves behind to cherish her memory include five children, Larry (Sue) Schulz of North Fond du Lac, Jeff (Rosie) Schulz of Waupaca, Janelle (Ronald) Kuhfuss of Adell, David Schulz of Campbellsport and Rick Schulz of West Bend; eight grandchildren, Glen (Julie), Dean (E.J.), Daniel (Heather), John (Monique), Jesse (Jodie), Chad (Karla) and Nicholas (Katie) Schulz, and Brandon (Amanda) Kuhfuss; a granddaughter, Jaime (Jay) Enright; nine great-grandsons, Caleb (Faith), Isaac, Josiah, Ezra, Simeon, Zachary, Owen, Benjamin Schulz, Max Enright, Myles and Bentley Kuhfuss; six great-granddaughters, Alexis, Lydia, Selah, Madeline, Jabin, Jorin, Hope, Gloria Schulz, MaKenna Enright; a great-greatgranddaughter, Lolabelle; a sister-in-law, Gayl Schmidt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Birdie was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Firks; three brothersin- law, Arno Luedtke, Jerome Schmidt, and Marjorie (Gaylord) Krahn.
VISITATION: Birdie’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Birdie will be held on Monday at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. The Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and burial will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
The family would like to thank Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac and the staff in the ER at St. Agnes Hospital for all their care provided to Birdie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church general fund are appreciated.
The Myrhum–Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Byrdell’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.