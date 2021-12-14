Camille Kundert
Camille Kundert of Mequon found peace on November 29, 2021, at the age of 78 years. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Dave for 52 years; dear sister of Dianne (Jim) Kallay of Lagrange, WY, and Clark Danielson of Grafton; sister-in-law of Stephen (Ruth Ann) Kundert of Madison; aunt of Holly Kallay of Denver, CO, Amy (Jason) Hart of Sturgis, SD, Kelly (Nate) Bartlett, Jennifer (Edita) Kundert, and Ryan Kundert. Camille was a dear friend to her beloved Scottish terriers: Macduff, Angus, Brodie and Mackie. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Connie Danielson.
Visitation on December 18, 2021, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Milwaukee Repertory Theater or Luther College (David and Camille Kundert Endowed Scholarship Fund).
Camille graduated from Concordia College, in Moorehead, MN, where she put her beautiful soprano voice to work starring as Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.” Over the years she greatly enjoyed her employment as a second-grade teacher at Dean Elementary in Brown Deer and the Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) in Appleton and Johnson Controls in Glendale. She was a loyal partner to Dave in their many career moves throughout the years.
Dave would like to thank the terrific staff at Newcastle Place - Memory Care for the wonderful and loving care given to Camille over the past year.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Service in Mequon is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.