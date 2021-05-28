Carl H. Schmitz
Oct. 13, 1934 - May 23, 2021
Carl H. Schmitz, age 86, died peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 13, 1934, to Carl and Catherine (nee Jaspers) Schmitz. Carl married his love, Audrey A. Schmitz (nee Reinke), on July 9, 1955. Carl served in the United States Navy as a sonar specialist on a destroyer after which he drove truck for T.C. Esser for several years. Later he became a crane operator for D.G. Beyer as a member of Operating Engineers Local 139. Carl was very proud to have worked on many well-known Milwaukee-area buildings such as the Bradley Center, the Alpine Valley stage and Weissgerber’s Gasthaus. He retired at age 60 and started Carl’s Handyman Service. He became quite busy before retiring again.
Carl’s happy place was the cottage on Crystal Lake where he and Audrey made lifelong friends while boating, skiing and snowmobiling. Later, they moved to Little Cedar Lake in West Bend where they made many more happy memories with family and friends. In the early ‘90s they became snowbirds and traveled between Naples, FL, and West Bend for the next 17 years.
Carl is survived by his loving children, Barb (Slade) Noreen, daughter-in law Julie Schmitz, John (Jamie) Schmitz, Diane (Paul) Draak, Carla Rohloff, Deb (Fran) Schoofs; sister-in-law Pat (Jim) Durand; 13 grandchildren, Curtis (Ericka) Mitchell and Brock Noreen, Bill and Brady Schmitz, Callie and Eric Schmitz, Brittany (John) Losee, Taylor (fiancŽ Chad Kanugh) Draak, Kristina (Adrian) Nagy, Kimberly Rohloff, Jenna Schoofs and Kaitlyn (David) Beiser; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Dylan and Nathan Losee.
He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey; son Bob Schmitz; and son-in-law Mark Rohloff.
A funeral service for Carl will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095).
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flights or Disabled American Veterans Foundation.
A special thank-you to caregivers Lisa, Nikki and Kathy as well as the staff at Legacy Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.