JACKSON
Carl H. Vogt IV
Sept. 16, 1950 — Oct. 28, 2021
Carl H. Vogt IV, 71, of Jackson, died peacefully on October 28, 2021 under the loving care of the staff at the Samaritan.
He was born on September 16, 1950 in Marquette, MI to the late Carl Henry III and Claire Louise (nee Burke) Vogt.
Carl worked in an automotive salvage yard. He enjoyed traveling when he was young and had a devotion to his aunt who was a Dominican nun. He was a graduate of West Bend High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Carl was also a prolific reader.
Those Carl leaves behind include his son, Carl Henry Vogt V; two sisters, Patricia (Pierre) Geoffrion and Helen McCormick; former wife, Lynn Fiedler; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his aunt, Sister Richard Clare, O.P.; brother-in-law, Robert McCormick; and a niece, Denise Geoffrion.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend).
A Memorial Mass will be held at noon at Holy Angels. Burial at Holy Angels Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Samaritan Activity Fund (531 E. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Samaritan staff for their loving care of Carl.
