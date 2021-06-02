West Bend
Carleen “Cas” Larson
August 17, 1928 - May 28, 2021
Carleen “Cas” Larson, of West Bend (Cedarburg) died with her family by her side on Thursday, May 28, 2021. She was born August 17, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Irma (Jaeger) Swenson. She earned a teaching certificate from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, in 1948 when she did a short stint as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse. She was married to Leif G. Larson on May 29, 1948. Leif and Cas lived in Rockford, IL; Cedarburg; Elkhart Lake; and for 14 years wintered in Mesquite, NV, where they were instrumental in the organization of Mesquite Lutheran Church and the Child Care Center. As a dedicated homemaker, Cas invested her time in her family and friends while volunteering for Cub Scouts, school and church. She was an avid bridge player and golfer.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Marge) Larson of Middleton; daughters, Susan (Jim) Cvach of Marble Canyon, AZ; Marta Ballering of West Bend; grandchildren: Matthew Larson; Andrew Larson; Sarah Larson (Shawn); Sierra Cvach; Wyatt Cvach; Scott Ballering and Ryan Ballering; great-grandsons, Max and Charlie Larson; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and good friends. She was preceded in death by son Scott Charles Larson; her parents; her brothers, Gerald (Jerry) Swenson and Richard (Dick) Swenson; sister Avis Johnson and many friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service on Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. A private internment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorials in her name to Mesquite Lutheran Childcare Center (450 Turtleback Rd, Mesquite, NV 89027).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.