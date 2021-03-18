Carol A. Hoffmann, 81
Carol A. Hoffmann was born to eternal life on March 17, 2021, at the age of 81 years, at her home in Newburg.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with the visitation from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg with a service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church (W61 N498 Washington Ave.) in Cedarburg, starting at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Vicki Simon will officiate the funeral service. Memorials will be decided between a couple of Carol’s favorite charities, so please make any donations out to the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Carol Hoffmann video tribute or to send online condolences to the Hoffmann family.
Carol was born on October 27, 1939, to Anita and Herbert Zimdars. She was baptized, confirmed, married, and a lifelong member at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Carol grew up on the family farm on Pleasant Valley Road in Cedarburg. She later graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1957.
Carol married the love of her life, Glenn Hoffmann, and they were wed for 61 years. Together, their marriage was blessed with five children that she loved unconditionally.
Carol worked at Doerr Electric until she and her husband, Glenn started their family. Once the family was grown, Carol worked with Glenn at Orly Co. for many years.
In 1978, Glenn and Carol bought Sunny Cove Resort. Together, the family remodeled and built a beautiful vacation spot for many friends, family, and guests. Carol rarely sat still - she was always busy doing something and if she didn’t have enough to do, she was always happy to help her family. It didn’t matter how big the project or how small the tear or rip to be sewn Ñ she was happy to help. Carol was always kind and compassionate. She would listen intently to your concerns and problems and give her best and loving advice.
Carol loved nature and sitting in the woods or by the lake. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving children, Lana (Todd) Heinzel, Lyle (Linda) Hoffmann, Larry (Lisa) Hoffmann, Lynn (Larry) Neumann, and Lori (Dale) Thiessenhusen. She was adored grandmother to Megan, Alex, Jennifer, Brandon, Rebecca, Brian, Mackenzie, Adam, and Abigail; step-grandmother to Christina and Carly; great-grandma to Jameson, Macie, Collin, Tatum, and Colton. Carol is further survived by her brother, Wayne Zimdars; sister, Elaine Haas; many other relatives and friends. She has touched so many hearts and will be so missed. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Hoffmann; parents, Herbert and Anita Zimdars; and brother Kenneth Zimdars.