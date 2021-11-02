HARTFORD
Carol A. Wannow
Oct. 4, 1943 - Oct. 28, 2021
Carol A. Wannow of Hartford was born to eternal life on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the age of 78 years. She was born in Hutchinson, MN, on October 4, 1943, the daughter of George and Matilda (nee Otto) Zimmermann. Carol married Gerald (Jerry) Wannow in Winsted, MN, on August 26, 1961.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry; by her loving children, Thomas (Julie) Wannow of Pewaukee, and Karrie (Frank) Grubich of Downers Grove, IL; by eight wonderful grandchildren, Max, Emily, Samantha, Madeline, Abby, Brad, Sam (Ally), and Hailey; by other relatives, and many friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Steven, her sisters Elaine Fleischacker and Marie Borrell, and her brothers Walter, Reuben, and Leonard Zimmermann.
Visitation is Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford. Mass of Resurrection to follow at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Britto Suresh will officiate. Burial is at St. Kilian Cemetery.
Carol and Jerry owned and operated Hartford Cleaners for 52 years.
Memorials to St. Kilian Catholic Church or the Hartford Police Department K-9 Unit are appreciated. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home Ñ Hartford is serving the family.