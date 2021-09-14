Carol Arlene Budiac
May 13, 1936 - Sept. 9, 2021
Carol A. Budiac (nee Zimmermann) age 85 away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on May 3, 1936, in Milwaukee to Frank and Marion (nee Anderson) Zimmermann. Carol attended Girls Tech and later on June 8, 1955, she married Richard S. Budiac.
Carol had a deep faith that led to an infectious loving and caring personality toward her family. Spending time with family meant the world to her. She loved spending her summers at the lake, camping and playing cards. She was loved by many and will be missed forever. Carol was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
Carol is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Mike) Anderson, Linda (Jim) Stockinger and Ann (Johnny) Bakanec, her son John (Nicki) Budiac, grandchildren Charity, Adam, Ryan, Brian, Mike, Sara, Teri, Macy, Taylor, John M and Ali, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law Ann Gliniecki, Caroline Budiac, Duane (Cathy) Budiac, Tony (Sharon) Budiac and Rudy Budiac. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, sister Donna Beihn, many sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 17th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (521 Congress St., Newburg, WI 53060) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Farmington.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.