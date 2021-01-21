WEST BEND
Carol C. Luckow
October 14, 1933 - January 17, 2021
Carol C. Luckow (nee Nuelk) age 87 passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on October 14, 1933 in Milwaukee to Armin and Hilda (nee Walch) Nuelk and was raised in Milwaukee. After she married Gerald “Jerry” Luckow they remained married for 42 years, first living in Menomonee Falls, then moving to their new home on Big Cedar Lake, and later to Cedar Community.
Carol’s love of music led her to play piano, taught by her father, a piano teacher. She also played all percussion instruments, played drums in the West Bend marching band, River City Irregulars and the Cedar Community Band. She also was a member of St. John UCC in Slinger.
Carol enjoyed her many friends in the community while knitting, chorus and choir activities. Gratitude to the good people at the Cedar Community for their care. There are many people to thank for their thoughtful care of Carol, especially this past year.
Carol is survived by her nieces Kathleen Pabst, Louise Kinney, Annette Hooper, and great-nephews and -nieces.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Jerry”; son Gary; sisters June Gilbert and Marianne Nuelk.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your heart or the American Cancer Society.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.