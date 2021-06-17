IN LOVING MEMORY
Carol K. Bestland
Sept. 16, 1939 – June 16, 2020
Carol Bestland (nee Kirchmayer), formerly of Delafield and West Bend, unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at age 80. She was cherished wife of Evan Bestland since 1998; loving mother of Timothy Janzen, Kathlin (Calvin) Nienow, Tami (Wade Mauland) Janzen-Mauland, Kallin Janzen, and Cami (Timothy Guare) Janzen-Guare; proud grandmother of Leah, Chad, Kori, Troy, Jena, Dane, Lindsay, Tait, and Lauren; precious great-grandmother of Talia, Ella, Tegan, Eli, Maisie, Emily, Avi, Ashlin, Aria, Raina, Calla, Meelah, Yazmin, and puppy Paco. She was dear sister of the late Leon (Olga) Kirchmayer and Melvin (Sophie and then Corinne) Kirchmayer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Kirchmayer. She was also loved by many other family and friends.
Carol was a graduate of Washington High School in 1957. During the 1990s, she earned both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Art degrees in Geography from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after she and her ex-husband, Fred Janzen, Jr., raised their five children on Little Cedar Lake. Carol enjoyed volunteering throughout her life as Sunday School teacher, children’s musical co-director, Girl Scouts leader, Ice Age National Scenic Trail advocate, color guard flag seamstress, genealogy researcher, line dancing teacher, Platinum Earth Cache Master, Ten Chimneys Foundation assistant docent and more.
Carol was the founder of the West Bend Family Runner’s Club where she hosted numerous fun runs in West Bend with a couple of them, a half-marathon around Big Cedar Lake. Carol competed in more than 13 marathons including the Boston Marathon. She was very active participating in triathlons (including the tin-man), the Birkebeiner cross country ski race, the SAAGRAW bicycle touring ride, and hiking all over Wisconsin, Pikes Peak in Colorado and Kings Peak in Utah. Her love for the outdoors continued later in life with geocaching as “gr@nny” – hosting events, hiding geocaches in both Wisconsin and Texas where she was a winter Texan. She was especially proud to be a part of “four generations of geocachers” and achieving the highest level: Platinum Earth Cache Master. Carol was a world traveler having visited 50 different countries with her loving husband, Evan Bestland. They loved taking cruises and going on adventurous excursions all around the globe. Carol’s favorite country was Iceland — a natural geological treasure. Carol loved traveling and camping with her kids and grandchildren all across America, especially in Port Orange, FL and national parks featuring the Junior Ranger Program. After trips and visits, she would make hand-made picture books and custom made puzzles for her grandchildren to treasure. When she would host family gatherings, she’d have a theme with an educational flair with period music, authentic costuming, and some type of history/educational game. Although not Irish, Carol’s favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Carol will forever cherish her love and zest for life.
Private services were held and Carol is laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee.