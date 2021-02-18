Carol Kletzien, 83
Carol (nee Daliege) Kletzien, a longtime resident of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, at the age of 83 years.
Carol was born in north central Wisconsin on May 11, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 2001; her parents, Walter and Dorothy (nee Kranke) Daliege; and son-in law Thomas Hartwig.
Carol took care of her home and family and returned to school after her children were grown to earn an LPN degree in 1983. Carol enjoyed taking care of others - people and animals. Carol used her skills at bargain hunting to give those in need a helping hand.
Carol is survived by her children: Steve (Amy) Kletzien of Grafton, Susan Benz of Grafton, Sherri Hartwig of Jackson, Scott (Pamela) Kletzien of Waldo, Shane (Nancy) Kletzien of Port Washington, Spencer Kletzien of Cedarburg; grandchildren: Michael (Emily) Kletzien, Michelle (Jesse) Cramer, Jaymie (Jason) Lacey, Lisa (David) O’Bryant, Nathan (Brittani) Baas, Cara (Dominic) Petri, Craig (Hayley) Hartwig, Nicholas (Autumn) Kletzien, Christopher Kletzien, Cassandra Kerr, Kevin Kletzien; great-grandchildren: Nora, Arah, Anthony, Justin, Phoenix, Jenson, Jeana, Hattie, Thomas, Noah, Madelyn, and Delaney. Carol is further survived by her sister, Lois Jeremiah, and nephews Ross (Jennifer) Jeremiah and Craig Jeremiah, other dear relatives and friends.
Carol’s family wishes to thank Tracy, Karen, Emily and the staff of Forest Haven for making her feel at “home” the past two years, along with providing exceptional care.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, WI 53012, at 12:00 noon. The Reverend Linda Westphal-Buth will officiate. A time of gathering to celebrate Carol’s life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. A private burial is to take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.