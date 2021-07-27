Carol Loretta Gundrum
Carol Loretta Gundrum, age 80, passed away early morning of Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Wellington Place in Hartford while sleeping. She was born on August 9, 1940 in Milwaukee to Norman and Claudia (nee Hefter) Gundrum.
Carol is survived by her brother, Howard (Janice) Gundrum of Fond Du Lac; nieces and nephews, Scott (Teri), Guy (Suzanne), Diana (Gary) Sutherland, Cindy Lucht; great-nieces and great-nephews, Michael (Karyssa), Brian, Natalie Gundrum, Jonah (Katie) Sutherland, Paige Sutherland, Jordan and Mackenzie Lucht; and 2 great-great-nephews Brock and Canaan. Carol is preceded in death by her parents.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno.
Memorials are appreciated to the Wellington Place (615 Hilldale Dr. Hartford, WI 53027).
A special thank you to the staff of Wellington Place and to Sammie and Kris from Preceptor Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.