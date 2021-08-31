Carol M. Larson, 88
Carol Margaret Larson of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2021, at age 88. She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Chicago, IL.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Mark (Susan) Schmiedel, and daughter, Julie (John) Lucey; grandchildren, Christel (Luke), Michelle (Ken), and Morgan (Josh). She is further survived by great-grandchildren Max, Elizabeth, James and Amelia; her brother, Bruce; nieces, nephews, and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara Wachholz.
Carol graduated high school from the Luther Institute in Chicago and received her bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University. She began her career in the Lake County, Indiana, school district in 1955. In 1959, she continued her career as a grade school teacher in the Brown Deer School System, retiring in 1997.
In her free time, Carol was a dedicated bridge player, enjoyed sewing and various crafts, was a voracious reader, and world-class shopper Ñ it was nothing to drive 50 miles to “look” at a pair of shoes. She was also a known chocolate lover, even keeping chocolate under her bed for a late-night snack.
Carol’s life centered on faith, family, and friends. A devoted daughter, she cared for her parents as they aged, making sure their needs and wants were met. A committed mother, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were treasured parts of her life. She also had a very special relationship with her brother. Carol was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A special thank-you to her caregivers Jennifer and Becky.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Carol’s family will receive visitors from 3:30 until the time of the service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s memory to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, WI 53012, or Valparaiso University Attn: Advancement Services, 1100 Campus Drive South, Valparaiso, IN 46383 - please indicate gifts in memory of Carol Larson.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.