NEWBURG
Carol Mayer
Aug. 31, 1950 — June 17, 2021
Carol Mayer (nee Biertzer), 70, of Newburg, found peace with the Lord on June 17, 2021.
She was born August 31, 1950, to Donald and Virgina Beirtzer. On June 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Dan Mayer, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. They quickly put down roots in Newburg and started a family. Carol was a stay-at-home mother of three. She held various part-time jobs, the longest of which was at the State Bank of Newburg. When Carol and Dan retired, they fully embraced life by traveling, golfing and attending their grandchildren’s events. They always made it a point to spend time with family and friends. They were always doing something and that something was always together!
She overcame a diagnosis of throat cancer in 2013, achieving full remission. However, in January 2019, she was be diagnosed with liposarcoma. Her husband diligently cared for her to the very end, never leaving her side. She was truly a warrior and an inspiration. In the past two years, during treatment, she spent most days on the golf course with her husband, her son or friends. She did not allow doctor’s appointments, surgeries and chemotherapy to take away her joy in life. On November 19, 2020, a day after a chemo treatment, she was back on the golf course and got her first hole-in-one! Although the pandemic prevented her from taking several planned vacations, it did not stop her from taking part in special gatherings and celebrations, such as a 70th birthday celebration for both Carol and Dan as well as a celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, sewing, crafts, scrapbooking, traveling, fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. She treasured her nine grandchildren and made every effort to attend their sporting events, dance recitals and graduations. Love was always spoken, never left unsaid.
“I Love You More”, were the special words she always spoke to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Dan Mayer, and their three children; Sue Rondorf, Joe (Majia) Mayer and Ken (Chelsea) Mayer; her father, Donald Biertzer; sisters, Bonnie (Randy) Brace, Chris (Bill) Schuldt; nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kailee Mayer, Hannah Mayer, Dillen Rondorf, Dawson Rondorf, Markus Briedis, Kia Briedis, Lukas Mayer, Kennedy Mayer and Reagan Mayer.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Virgina Biertzer and parents-in-law Bernice (nee Miller) and Gilbert Mayer.
Our lives will no longer be the same, but the memories will live on in our hearts. God has blessed us with a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. We will continue to live through her beautiful soul.
Carol’s family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg on Wednesday, June 23 from 4 until 6:45 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Deacon Michael Koebel for his extended kindness and prayers.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.