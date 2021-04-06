Carol R. Murphy
Nov. 15, 1946 - April 5, 2021
Carol R. Murphy (nee Oswald), age 74, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on November 15, 1946, in Hartford to Frank and Laura (nee Kohl) Oswald. She graduated from Hartford High School. On February 23, 1974, Carol married Harold Murphy in Richfield. Carol retired from The Sawmill after 34 years of service. Her favorite hobbies were playing Scrabble, bingo, sheepshead, casino trips, watching “Jeopardy!,” liked listening to country music and polkas! She loved all people!
Carol is survived by her children, Patricia (Ronald) Wollner, Annette Murphy, William (Susan) Murphy, the late Kevin Murphy and Kelly Jo Meeuwsen. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Sharon (the late Gerald) Remillard; brother Dean (Janeen) Oswald; sister Terry (the late Jeff) Hamilton; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Al) McCol, Phyllis Oswald and Sally Oswald; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brother Harold, sister Elaine Oswald, brother Dennis (Marlene) Oswald.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Carol volunteered for Interfaith and the Senior Friends.
The family would like to thank Froedtert Hospital West Bend and the caring nurses at Kathy Hospice for their loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.