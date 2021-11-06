KEWASKUM
Carole J. Zehren
Jan. 16, 1942 — Nov. 2, 2021
Carole J. Zehren (nee Schultz, also known as Schultzie), 79, of Kewaskum entered Eternal Life with her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
She was born on January 16, 1942 to the late Reuben and Sylvia (nee Klein) Schultz in Kewaskum, and was a lifelong resident of Kewaskum. Carole graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1959. After her marriage to Lloyd “Cocky” Keller at St. Lucas Lutheran Church on January 6, 1968, the couple lived in Kewaskum. They especially enjoyed their vacation home at Shawano Lake, their “67” Corvette and socializing with family and friends. Lloyd passed away on April 26, 1991.
On December 27, 1998 she married David “Zac” Zehren at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. She and David enjoyed numerous vacations with friends and family, including NASCAR races in Atlanta, Branson, South Dakota, Alaska, Caribbean cruise and others. Carole enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Friday night fish fries, Sunday morning/afternoon jaunts with friends and wonderful times spent with her family.
After attending Milwaukee Business Institute, she began her 38-year employment with The West Bend Company as an Executive Secretary, retiring in 1998. She was a faithful and lifelong member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church, having been baptized, confirmed and married there. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years, a choir member for many, many years, a member of its Ladies Aid, Funeral Committee and various other committees. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Carole leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, David Zehren; a brother, Richard (Sandi) Schultz; sisters and brothers-in-law. Amatta Keller, Dennis and Mary Larsen, and Jim and Judy Jaeger. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Tim (Kim) Schultz and sons Matthew and Lucas, Tricia (Rob) Wilson and sons Jacob and Zachary, Robby (Kassie) Schultz and daughter Paisley, Joel (Elise) Larsen and sons Miller and Cabot; Jessie (Jackie) Jaeger, Jeanne Jaeger, Cheryl (Frank) Fellenz, and Dawn (Doug) Franzen; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Keller; a brother, Reuben Schultz Jr.; her in-laws, Roman and Althea Keller and Eugene and Rita Zehren; and brother- in-law, Ray Keller.
A Funeral Service in remembrance of Carole will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Memorials to St. Lucas Lutheran Church or KEYS in Carole’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank Kewaskum Rescue Squad, Kewaskum Police Department, Froedtert Hospital West Bend & Milwaukee NICU, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Carole’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.