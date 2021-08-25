WEST BEND
Carole Lynn Gundrum
Aug. 30, 1947 - Aug. 21, 2021
Carole Lynn Gundrum (nee Le Capitaine), age 73 years, was called to Heaven to be with Jesus on August 21, 2021 from her home in West Bend surrounded by her family.
Carole was born on August 30, 1947 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Charles and Jean Le Capitaine (nee Lewis). She was united in marriage to Paul Gundrum on September 17, 1983 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Paul passed away on November 1, 2017.
Carole graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Pine Castle, Florida. She studied ecology and was a strong supporter of animal rights. Her children and family were near and dear to her. Carole loved hosting parties and decorating for the holidays. She was a gardener and accomplished artist and painter.
Those Carole leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Sherry (Marc) Mikkelson, Tracy (Fred) Meyer, and Cindy (Randy) Wergin; ten grandchildren, Samantha (Clint) Fettig, Maxwell (Jackie) Meyer, Jill Meyer, Patrick (Courtney) Meyer, Abby (Andy) Casper, Wyatt Wergin, Holly Wergin, Ethan (Brittany) Mikkelson, Trevor Mikkelson, and Bethany (Shawn) Mikkelson; and nine great-grandchildren, Lilyann, Andrew, Eden, Sawyer, Tanner, Kate, Annabelle, Wesley, and Charlie, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Paul; Carole was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Wergin; three brothers-in-law, Wilbur (Mercia) Gundrum, Harvey (Lois) Gundrum, Wally (Helen) Gundrum, and Rudy Nennig; and three sisters-in-law, Esther (Norbert) Hartmann, LaVerne (Steve) Ames, and Mary (Bruce) McCray, and uncles, aunts, and other relatives.
Memorial Mass for Carole will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave. - West Bend, WI 53095) with Father Howard Haase officiating. Inurnment at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
Carole’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Monday from 11:00 am until the Mass.
Carole’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the her caregivers, Denise and Christa; as well as the staff at Horizon Hospice for the loving care they provided. A special thank you to Jillian Meyer for the years of extra care and help that went above and beyond anything that would have ever been expected.
