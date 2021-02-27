GERMANTOWN
Carole N. Schultz
Sept. 4, 1937 — Feb. 21, 2021
Carole N. Schultz passed away on February 21, 2021. Carole was born September 4, 1937, in Lannon and spent her entire life in this area.
She was an active lifelong member of St. Paul’s UCC in Menomonee Falls and the Menomonee Falls Saddle Club. She was employed at D& L Manufacturing and F& M Bank.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Schultz, nephews and nieces Ken (Deb), Dan (Brenda), Jack, Bill (Deb), Mike, Mary (Dave) Harvey, and Nancy (Steve) Dungy, along with great-nieces and -nephews and friends, including Margie Puls, Mary Decordo, and Mary Nettesheim.
Funeral will be Tuesday, March 2, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, N89-W16856 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. Please plan to wear a mask and follow COVID guidelines.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary at www.schmidtandbartelt.com. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630.