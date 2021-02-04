Catherine Ann Weintraub, 65
On Friday, January 15, 2021, Catherine Ann Weintraub, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 65.
Cathy was born on October 4, 1955 in Thiensville to Oscar and Mary Censky. She received her nursing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and applied her never-ending compassion to caring for patients in the Milwaukee area for nearly four decades. On October 20, 1979, she married Kenneth Lee Weintraub. They raised two sons, Daniel and Curtis, and a daughter, Carolyn.
Cathy was known for her unhesitant generosity of both worldly possessions and soul. This quality was especially exemplified through her expert gardening skills. Her green thumb produced intricate and ornate flower planters that were the envy of the neighborhood and whose beauty was rivaled only by that of her spirit.
A voracious reader, Cathy had an appetite for every type of literature she could get her hands on. This included her dedication to studying the Scripture and deep analysis of its teachings. She used God’s word as a guiding light through her every journey in life and applied its lessons of love and understanding every day. Never afraid to share her opinion, Cathy believed strongly in spreading these ideas to all who would listen. If someone did not share these beliefs, she would listen to their thoughts with a level of empathy that will be sorely missed.
As every postal worker, garbage collector, teacher, friend, and even loose acquaintance could attest, Christmas will not be the same without Cathy’s industrious production of delicious pastries. While she admittedly despised cooking, she always took the time to create an impressive assortment, spreading joy to as many as she possibly could.
Cathy is survived by three children; her five grandchildren, Madison, Phoenix, Natalie, Payton and Jameson; her sisters, Jill and Patty; and her brothers, Steve and Jim. We take comfort in the fact that Cathy is now reunited with her parents and sisters Chrissy and Mary.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mequon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be limited capacity for the service and attendance cannot be guaranteed. We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Hunger Task Force.