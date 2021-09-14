GERMANTOWN
Catherine Anna Schrage
March 22, 1935 - Sept. 9, 2021
Catherine Anna Schrage - (nee Schneider) known to her friends and family as “Pete” passed peacefully morning Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital Menomonee Falls. Her passing was very unexpected but she would not have wanted it any other way, no burden, no pain just a peaceful exit to go see Dad. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of JoAnn (Bill) Kline, Karen (Cy) Krueger, Sharon Sharon, and Donna (Doug) Strong. Cherished grandma of Mickey (Will) Russell, Steve (Julie) Kline, Jennifer (Jim) Mortonson, Mandy Krueger, Phillip (Tiffany) Krueger, Mitch (Jenna) Krueger, Pete (Jamie) Morgan, Bobbie Jo (Marty) Sharon and Anna Strong. Great-grandma of Jackson, Jordan, Wyatt, Amelia, Oliver, Kaylie, Rachel, Clayton, David, Thomas, Louis and Oscar. Dear sister of Elli (the late Richard) Thuermer, Theresa (Gerry) Penkwitz and Linda (Rich) Greenwood.
Sister-in-law of Ron Petrie. Preceded in death by her siblings Mary Petrie and Clemens (Joanne) Schneider. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pete was born on March 22nd, 1935 in Johnsburg, WI. She was a farmer’s daughter, the oldest of 6, worked hard and played hard, traits she passed along to her family for generations. She married Donald Schrage on January 22, 1955 and raised 4 daughters in Germantown. She waitressed at Lohmann's Steakhouse for 40 years where she made lifelong friendships with coworkers and customers. Pete kept in contact with everyone she met throughout her life and never forgot an anniversary or birthday.
At the young age of 70, after Lohmann’s closed Mom started a new adventure as cashier at Fleet Farm. She always remembered people, talked about what was important in life, had a sharp wit and unique sense of humor. Anyone could go to Mom if they needed help, wanted to talk or even take down a tree. She was always willing to lend a hand. Mom enjoyed golfing with Dad while he was able, and continued golfing up until a couple of days before she passed.
We didn’t have her as long as we wanted but she was able to see all of her grandchildren graduate, which was important to her. We were just as proud of Mom when she earned her GED at the age of 47.
Mom loved her home in Germantown and took pride in maintaining the property. Recently, she was asked lovingly to “please stay off the ladders!!”
She taught us a lot after surviving breast cancer, a double heart valve replacement and other health issues.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22 from 2 PM until time of Memorial Service at 4:30 PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME; N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pete’s name to the charity of your choice or St. Boniface Food Pantry are greatly appreciated. For full notice please see the funeral home website.
Mom will be incredibly missed, but she would be “ticked off” if we didn’t remain strong and continue to enjoy life.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-251-3630.