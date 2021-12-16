Catherine “Cathy” M. Hensel
Catherine “Cathy” M. Hensel (nee Suhfras) passed away on December 13, 2021, at the age of 54 after a valiant and courageous fight with a longtime illness. Cathy was born and raised in Cedarburg then moved to New Berlin when she met and married her husband, Timothy.
Cathy enjoyed taking trips that included years of camping with friends and family. Sitting around campfires, telling stories, laughing and enjoying time outdoors were some of her favorite times. Cathy was happiest when caring for children over many years while raising her own. These families became lifetime friends. Most of all she loved and adored her children. They were her world. She wanted nothing more than for them to have a good life with adventures abound.
Cathy was the beloved wife and best friend of Tim for 23 years, and mother of her adored children, Madeline and Brayden. She was dear sister of Patricia (Dave) Gilligan, Pamela (Doug) Hansen, John (the late Gail) Suhfras, and Mary Suhfras; sister-in-law of Kris (Dave) Szczepanski and Steven (Mary) Hensel; cherished daughter-in-law of Marsha Hensel. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Germaine Suhfras, and father-in-law, Jim Hensel. She is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other family and many cherished friends.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63 N527 Hanover Ave., in Cedarburg on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Father Dennis Ackeret presiding. If desired, memorials are suggested to the family or charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.