WEST BEND
Catherine M. Lepak
Dec. 10, 1931 - July 30, 2021
Catherine M. Lepak, nee Carr of West Bend, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Assisted Living at the age of 89 years. She was born on December 10, 1931 in Marathon City to the late Henry and Helen (nee Ruplinger) Carr.
On September 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Norbert A. Lepak at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon City. Norbert predeceased May 16, 1999.
After their marriage, the couple lived in Wausau, settling in West Bend in 1956.
For 19 years, she worked at Amity Leather Products, retiring in 1985. Kay and Norbert then operated a cross-country furniture moving business for about 4 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, making items for many family members and loved to bake.
Above all else, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Christian Women’s Confraternity at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish and volunteered as a Den Mother with her boys’ Cub Scout packs.
Survivors include 5 sons: Charles (Donna) of West Bend, Bruce (Julie) of West Bend, David of Rosendale, Alan (Monica) of West Bend and William (special friend Theresa) of West Bend; 9 grandchildren: Michael (Tina), Robert (Kendra), Katie (Dan) Perry, Greg (Rosemary), Josh, Melissa, Colleen, Jamie (Jess) McGlothlen-Lepak and Christian; 8 great-grandchildren: Cayla, Christopher, Carleigh, Jared, Gabriel, Logan, Colton and Griffen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Lisa, 1 sister, 5 brothers, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new). The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Friday from 9 until 10:45 a.m.
The family has requested memorials to the St. Mary’s Religious Education program.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.