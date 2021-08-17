Catherine V. Bailey, 81
Catherine V. (nee Jautz) Bailey of Mequon was Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1940, the daughter of William and Dorothy Jautz. Catherine married John “Jack” Bailey on July 20, 1968 at St. Catherine’s in Milwaukee and together they had three children.
Catherine lived an enthusiastic life of generosity and creativity. She volunteered for years with the Ozaukee County Historical Society, including being a member of its board, the Lasata Senior Living Center, and most recently the Wisconsin Quilt and History Museum. She and her daughter Susan also worked with the PEO Sisterhood to create opportunities for the next generation of women.
Driven to create and express herself artistically, she tried out many crafts and found her passion in handweaving in 1984. Ever since, she made many works and touched as many lives. Advancing her craft, she became a member of the Wisconsin Handweavers, the Cedarburg Artists Guild, and the Ozaukee County Art Committee where she served as the chairperson.
Catherine sold her creations through her store, Studio Six in Cedarburg, and many art shows throughout southeastern Wisconsin and took on many students. The connections she made there were almost as important to her as the weaving itself. She loved sharing her joy and stories with others and was enrapt when they would share with her.
Catherine is survived by her husband John, her children Timothy (Aundrea), Patrick, and Susan (Stephen) Gattoni; grandchildren John and Laura Gattoni; siblings Barbara Jautz-Zach, Mary Jautz, and Krista Jautz. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Carl Zach.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 21 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church (3906 W. Mequon Rd. Mequon, WI 53092). The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 1:30 PM. Catherine will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Columbarium in Mequon. Masks are required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts in Cedarburg, www.wiquiltmuseum.com.
