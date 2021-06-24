Charles Dennis ‘Chuck’ Siemers, 78
Charles Dennis Siemers, “Chuck” to family and friends, passed away on June 15, 2021, from heart complications. He was born on October 15, 1942, in Manitowoc. During his lifetime he was a UW-Madison graduate, a master’s degree graduate of University of Northern Colorado, a band director and teacher, and a two-time graduate of the Seeing Eye.
Music was one of Chuck’s first loves. From learning piano as a small child, to his primary instruments the trumpet and French horn, to his many years as a band director, to performing with Cudworth American Legion Band, to being a founding member of the Wisconsin Horn Quartet, to teaching his children and grandchildren, music always played an important role in his life. He and his wife, Peggy, were patrons of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. And on the day of his passing he was comforted by Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto no.2.
From an early age Chuck loved the outdoors, kayaking, curling, and alpine skiing. It was a minor skiing accident that led to him dating and later marrying his wife, Peggy. He continued to bike, hike, and stroll long after the other sports were left behind. And one of his chief joys later in life was sitting in his pontoon on the lake in northern Wisconsin.
Teaching was also very important to Chuck. When encroaching blindness caused him to switch professions, he became a teacher of the visually impaired. He was well-loved by his colleagues and students at both Riverside High and Juneau High School in Milwaukee.
A lifelong traveler, Chuck enjoyed camping with Peggy and their kids early in their marriage, visiting their daughter and her family in Europe, attending his son’s concerts in Madison, and taking cruises to the Caribbean with Peggy and his Seeing-Eye dogs in his golden years. Luckily, Chuck and Peggy were able to go on one last cruise through the Panama Canal as an early celebration of their 50th anniversary before the pandemic. On every cruise, Chuck loved talking with people from around the world and winning team trivia contests.
Most importantly, Chuck was a devoted husband and family man. Two days before he passed, he arranged from his hospital bed to have flowers and a card given to Peggy on their 51st anniversary. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, full of interesting facts, funny anecdotes, and lots of love. He was our bedrock and he will be sorely missed.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Virginia; and by his four dogs (Penelope, Clancey, Hildi, and Rana). He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children Heather (Gilles) and Shane; and grandchildren Sarah and Lucas, as well as his sister Sylvia (Paul) and other relatives.
Services were to be held at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, on Tuesday, June 22. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Seeing Eye https://www.seeingeye.org/.
At the request of the family, masks are required.
