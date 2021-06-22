Charles F. Currin, 92
Charles Frederick Currin died peacefully in his sleep at home on May 21, 2021. 92 years old, he was a resident of the Mequon area for 65 years. He was born Feb. 14, 1929, in Camden, N.J. His parents were Alfred G. and Cecil I. (Koehler) Currin. His family moved to Wisconsin during his youth. After graduating from Sherwood High School in 1947, he travelled to Chicago and then California spending a few years before returning to Mequon. Charles worked in surveying, landscaping, and gardening and spent many of his adult years helping to take care of his mother, and later his father, until their deaths.
Charles was a quiet, gentle man who enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and the lake. He was an avid reader and explored the world through maps. Some of his fondest memories were of his grandparents’ farm in Winterset, IA, his time in California, his winter trips to Fredericksburg, TX with his parents in their Airstream, and his many years on Lake Michigan.
Never married he is survived by his family, nephew Glenn (Gail) Currin of Bloomfield, MI; niece Kathleen Currin of Hood River, OR; nephew Eric (Carol) Currin of Traverse City, MI, grandnieces and grandnephew, Laura (Kelhem) Salter of London, Lindsey Currin of Washington, D.C. and Alexander Currin of Ann Arbor, MI and great-grandniece Maya Salter of London. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Cecil Currin, brother and sister-in-law, Cedric and Betty Currin, and nephew Bruce Currin.
Thanks to longtime friends and neighbors David and Joan Horsefield and the wonderful care provided by his caregiver Sodbileg Purev (Bill), Charles was able to enjoy his final years at home as he wished, in the house that his father had built and that he loved so much.