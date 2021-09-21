KEWASKUM
Charles Jacob ‘Charlie’ Straub
Feb. 23, 1940 - Sept. 16, 2021
Charles Jacob “Charlie” Straub, age 81 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens.
Charlie was born on Feb. 23, 1940, in Fond du Lac County to Hugo Sr. and Margaret Straub (Wenninger). He was united in marriage to Dolores Schmitt on Aug. 30, 1975, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Ashford.
Charlie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum, member of the Gehl Hexel Bank Club, and the Knights of Columbus Fr. Casper Rehrl Council #1964 in West Bend for over 50 years. He enjoyed volunteering there working on the lawn crew, Tootsie Roll drive, Germanfest, and fish fry crew for many years.
Charlie worked for the Gehl Company in West Bend for 47 years, retiring in July of 2005. He worked on the assembly line for 15 years, the last eight years in the capacity of a factory service representative where he traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. In 1973, he transferred to the Test Engineering Department and functioned as a field test engineer. In 1981, he transferred to the Service Department performing service on the complete line of Gehl equipment. Charlie retired as a service supervisor. His travels also took him to places such as Australia, Taiwan, Central America, Mexico, and Europe. He loved telling stories of the places he went and the people he met. Charlie and Dolores enjoyed traveling together and went on many cruises and other trips in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Charlie enjoyed trapshooting and was a member of the Campbellsport Sportsman’s Club where he was director for nine years. He was also a member of the Beechwood Sportsman Club. It was a sport he really enjoyed. He went deer hunting for many years, going “Up North” to Phillips. Charlie was a huge Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Charlie got the biggest surprise of his life when he won a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle as the grand prize winner in the German Fest drawing in Milwaukee. He really enjoyed driving it around.
Those Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 46 years, Dolores; sister, Audrey Straub of Greenfield; three sisters-in-law, Isabelle Straub of West Bend, Cecilia (Ken) Knoll of Mayville, and Eileen Schmitt of Kewaskum; three brothers-in-law, David (Faye) Schmitt of Brownsville, Kenneth (Donna) Schmitt of Campbellsport, and Donald Schmitt of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by four brothers, Claude (Ethel) Straub, Father Carrol Straub, Neal (Lyra) Straub, and Hugo Straub, Jr.; niece, Elaine Straub-Premo; and brother-in-law, Richard Schmitt.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. The members of the Knights of Columbus are invited for a prayer service and walk-through at the church to pay their respects to Charlie and greet his family at 4:45 p.m.
Private burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum or a charity of your choice.
A special thank-you to Angie and her wonderful staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for the companionship and excellent care they provided for Charlie. Thank you also to Preceptor Hospice for all their help and care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Charlie’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.