Charles P. Walter
Sept. 13, 1936 — Jan. 1, 2021
Charles P. Walter went home to the Lord on Friday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 84. Charles loved life on the farm growing up and always enjoyed playing games and doing puzzles. he was the loving brother of Mary (Thomas) Sardina, the late Bernard Walter, and the late Bernadine Walter; cherished uncle of David (Teri) Sardina, Judy (Thomas) Bell, and Sheryl (Scott) Sackett; dear great-uncle of Sterling and Rose Sardina, Jessica (Patrick) Last, Zachary (Kelly) Bell, and Shay, Samuel and Sheridan Sackett; great-great-uncle of Emerson and Beckett Last. He is further survived by other relatives and friends, including everyone at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Walter.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, W250-N6505 Highway 164, Sussex, (262) 246-4774. Charles was privately laid to rest at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.