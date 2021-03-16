Charles S. Steele, 80
Charles S. Steele of Cedarburg was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born to Sylvester and Vera (nee Lund) Steele on June 7, 1940. Charles married Gail Jordan on September 17, 1995, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife, Gail; his children Tanya (Pastor Timothy) Gerbing, Toni Rae (David) Hofhine, and Pastor Timothy (Alexis) Steele; stepchildren, Scott Jordan, and Laurie (Peter) Bartsch; grandchildren, Bobby (Bethany) Gerbing, Meghan (Tyler) Mapson, Hannah (Jacob) Burke, Olivia Gerbing, Caleb Gerbing, Eliana Steele, Isabel Steele, Michael Steele and Gabriel Steele; great-grandson, Henry Mapson; and brother, Gary Steele. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Charles was to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St. Grafton, WI 53024. The family will receive visitors on Monday at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012 from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Charles will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.