Charles W. Gall
Nov. 2, 1947 — Aug. 24, 2021
Charles W. “Chuck” Gall of West Bend, passed away peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the age of 73 years. He lived his life to the fullest. Even with pancreatic cancer, he wanted people to know that there is hope, life, and love after a cancer diagnosis. Charlie lived with pancreatic cancer for 9 ½ years.
Charlie was born in Port Washington, on November 2, 1947, the son of the late Charles Gall and the late Dorothy (nee Hahn) Gall. He attended Cedarburg High School and graduated with the class of 1965. Shortly after graduation, he served his country in the United States Marine Corp. from June of 1965, until he was honorably discharged in August of 1969.
Charlie was employed by Custodis Industrial Chimney Repairs working as a steeplejack until 1971, when he started working on local residential buildings and renovations. In 1983, Chuck became part owner of a construction firm, in Saukville. He later became the owner of RC Renovations for the next 20 years handling residential and commercial renovations. Charlie finished his storied career working for C&K Services, Inc. until he retired in 2012.
Charlie rode his first motorcycle at the age of 14, and he quickly realized that he had a love for Harley Davidson’s. He could be found on most any road taking in the vibrations of his beloved bike and enjoying nature. In 1985, Charlie attempted his first skydiving experience and immediately fell in love with jumping out of planes. He continued to skydive for many years to follow.
Although Charlie enjoyed working with his hands and being in the outdoors, he was a faithful member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Billie Gall, children: Sarah (Tracy) Montee, Josh (Penelope) Gall, and Steve (Tanya) Gall; grandchildren: Miriam, Patrick, Samuel, Allie, Abby, Jenny and Esther; and siblings: Al (Chris) Gall, Jeff (Jan) Gall, and Debbie (Gary) Helm. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Gall and sister, Charlotte.
A visitation will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory (W63 N527 Hanover Ave.), Cedarburg on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 p.m. as well as Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave), West Bend from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pan-Can Network or charity of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Gall Family or to view the Charles W. Gall video tribute.