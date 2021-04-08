Charlotte A. Mielke, 99
Charlotte A. “Char” Mielke (nee Dalli) age 99, passed away peacefully in Cedarburg on April 5, 2021. She was born Sept. 26, 1921 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Alvin and Freida Dalli. She was a graduate of Washington High School. Char was married to Federic Mielke on June 12, 1943, and they observed their 50th anniversary before he passed away in 1999. She is survived by her sons David (Lauren) and Steven (Vicki); three grandchildren: Christjon Sannes Mielke, Mike Mielke (Caley) and Heather Barber (Mike); and four great-grandchildren: Arielle, Jett, Laila and Gwen; and her special niece Sue Gilmore. She was an active member of Community United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed her later years of independent living at Lasata Heights in Cedarburg.
She was a great cook, baker, homemaker and mother. She loved the outdoors, especially her summer home at Minong; watching and listening to sports, gardening, playing cards and nature. She always had a beautiful flower garden, especially her roses, and fed the birds every day. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A private family service will be held at the Mueller Funeral & Crematory. Anyone wishing to make a memorial may do so to the Ozaukee County Humane Society or the Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg.
