TOWN OF GREENBUSH
Cherie A. Elston
Nov. 29, 1940 - Feb. 4, 2021
Cherie A. Elston, 80, of the town of Greenbush passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home with her loving family beside her.
Cherie was born on November 29, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Wilbur and Ilah (Kotts) Winkler. She attended schools in Michigan graduating from high school in Clearwater, Michigan. She continued her education at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and became a registered nurse. For many years Cherie was a nurse in the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend. Prior to her retirement she worked for Agnesian Healthcare in Waupun and Fond du Lac.
Cherie is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren: daughters, Kris Olsen of Greenbush, and Katrina Olsen of Oshkosh and her daughter, Delaney; sons, Rick (Beth) Olsen of Glenbeulah and their children, Gabe, Ben, and Grace, and Jeff (Denise) Olsen of Cascade and their children, Haley, Carlee, Ansel, and Forest. She is further survived by two brothers, Tom Graham and Bill Winkler, both of Michigan. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessie and Josh Olsen (born to Rick and Beth) and a beloved sister, Sandy Winkler.
It was Cherie’s wish that she be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held in late spring when flowers are in bloom and gardens are beginning to show their bounty ... always her favorite time of year! In honor of Cherie the family asks only that you hug your children and grandchildren, keep your family close and filled with love, and act a little sassy when you remember the twinkle in her eye and smile on her face.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.