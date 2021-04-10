HARTFORD
Chester A. Seefeldt
Chester A. Seefeldt, age 85, of Hartford passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
He is the cherished husband of the late Mary; loving dad of Barb (Mark) Melius, Brian Seefeldt, Bruce (Beth) Seefeldt and Jeff (Kerri Lukasavitz) Seefeldt. He was proud grandpa of Adam (Erika) Melius, Sara (Matt) Hansen, Cassie (Josh Tabbert) and Ashley (Curt) Minter; and great-grandpa of Trenton, Camdon, Maxson, Elliott and Christian.
He was the brother-in-law of Helen O’Leske.
A lifelong Hartford resident, Chester worked for Wacker Corporation for 38 years. He is a veteran of the Army National Guard who enjoyed fishing, baseball and football. He especially enjoyed time up north with his family and the Pfeiffers.
Family will greet friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1025 Peace Lutheran Drive, Hartford. Military honors to follow. Private interment will be at St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.