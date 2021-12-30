Christine Ann Capelle, 74
Christine Ann Capelle, 74, of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born in Illinois to Chester and Virginia (Brzezinski) Oldowski on April 22, 1947. She married Walter Capelle on February 22, 1969, and together they had a son.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather (Fred), and sister Diane (Richard).
Those left to cherish Chris’s memory are her husband, Walter, her son, Dan, and grandchildren Sophie (John Paul), Gabe, and Grace.
Chris adored her grandchildren and spent every minute with them that she could Ñ whether it be making them breakfast before school, collecting and displaying their artistic treasures, or simply hearing about their days.
Chris also enjoyed volunteering in the community (primarily as a docent at the Keifuss House and with local elections) and spending time in one of her gardens (growing vegetables, flowers, and award-winning weeds).
And last was her love of dogs. She owned several throughout her life, opened her home temporarily to many others, and stopped to pet countless more.
She cherished the relationships with her friends and the surviving immediate family appreciates hearing all the stories and kind words from them.
At Christine’s request, there will be no services held.
