WEST BEND
Christine Calenberg
Christine Calenberg, a lifelong resident of West Bend, passed away after a 10-year battle with liver and kidney disease. She was born on June 18, 1956, in West Bend to Allen and Lila Stahl. She attended St. Frances Cabrini grade school and in 1974 graduated from West Bend East High School.
Kris met her future husband, Tom, at an automotive scavenger hunt in 1977. They married on November 30, 1979, and made a home for themselves in West Bend where they raised their son, Alex. Kris worked as a policy technician for 35 years at West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.
Kris is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Alex (Tarah); grandchildren, Archer and Isla; her mother, Lila Stahl; siblings Tom (Elizabeth) Stahl, John (Denise) Stahl, Mike (Lori) Stahl; nieces; nephews; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Allen Stahl; in-laws Willard and Marian Calenberg.
In 1974, she was on a student academic quiz show, called “Who Knows,” for being a top-three student in her graduating class. She walked in various 5Ks, donating to many causes, including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and many more. She loved going to zoos to see exotic animals, especially tigers, and was able to go to zoos in New Orleans and San Diego. She was a member of the Milwaukee County Zoological Society. She was a board member of the Washington County Historical Society. She enjoyed thrift shopping for interesting treasures, but most of all she enjoyed laughing at her brother’s stories and family gatherings.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. Seventh Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, Sept. 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Entombment will follow Mass at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.