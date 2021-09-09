Christine M. Bettridge, 64
On Aug. 28, 2021, Christine Marie (nee Lemke) Bettridge made her final journey to tend to heaven’s gardens. A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, she graduated from Cedarburg High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and was a certified financial planner.
Chris is survived by her loving and adoring husband, Gerald P. Bettridge of 32 years. She was proud mother of Eleanor (Ronnie) O. Bettridge and stepmother to Katherine (Mitchell) Leichtle, Jeremy, and Christopher (Kelly) Bettridge. She was cherished “Grammy Chris” of Roselyn and Alexis Leichtle, Sutton, Max, Hannah and Carys Bettridge. She was caring sister to Pamela (John) Wall, Patricia (Willie) Harris and Scott (Lisa) Lemke; amazing aunt of Robin (Curtis) Bea, Holly (Mike) Hetzel, Greg Lemke, Ian Wall, Erin (Andy) and Krista Kuehl, Josh and Tiffany Lemke; and great-aunt to Hailey, Leah, Jessa, Emma, Christopher, Melanie, and Asher. She was dear cousin to Bill (Tammy) Peiffer and their sons Tanner, Dalton, and Grayson.
Chris was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Lemke; father and mother, Russ and Gertie Lemke; aunts and uncles Harry and Dorothy Schubert, and Curly and Mamie Peiffer.
Born with a green thumb, she had a great gift for gardening. Her gorgeous gardens are the envy of all who visit. Chris had many passions including travel, cooking, music, and fine arts. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known to have a bit of a competitive streak when it came to family game nights. Though her accounting profession required precision and planning, Chris loved being spontaneous. Her wit, wisdom and grace will be missed by all that knew her.
Chris retired from her financial position at Discovery World in 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a place that was dear to her: Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Discovery World are appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.