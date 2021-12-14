Christine “Tina” E. Bertram, 72
Christine “Tina” E. Bertram (nee Eckhart) was called to her heavenly home on December 7, 2021, at the age of 72. She was devoted wife of Dan; loving stepmother of Brandon (Erica) Bertram; beloved sister of John Eckhart, Kathie Langlois, and Pat Heller; adoring Grandma of Nash, Kruise, Eden, and Tate; cherished godmother of Rachael (Todd) Boesch, Chad (Adrienne) Langlois, and Cherrie Spencer; very special “Auntie TT” of John and Will Boesch; and proud aunt of 22 nieces and nephews, 36 great-nieces and -nephews, and 2 great-great-nieces and -nephews. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Eckhart, and her brother, William “Swifty” Eckhart.
Tina worked for 25 years at Floorstar in Milwaukee in the sales department. She enjoyed her “fun money” job at the Italian Community Center as a bartender, and she finished her career at Cary Rentals in Grafton, where she worked for 16 years in the rental office. In her retirement, Tina loved spending time with her family and friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved. Tina and Dan traveled by RV to Florida during the winter months to spend time by the beach with their snowbird friends. Sitting or walking on the beach was her favorite place to be!
She was a warm and nurturing Grandma and Auntie. Her special, handmade, holiday treats are something the children will fondly remember. Her infectious smile and laugh always lit up the room and her big, warm hugs made everyone feel so loved. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial service at Mueller Funeral Home, Grafton, on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Memorials of your choice appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Tina Bertram video tribute or to send online condolences to the Bertram family.