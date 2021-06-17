MILWAUKEE
Christopher Paul Hasenberg
July 16, 1980 — June 11, 2021
“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a family member, especially your child. My heart breaks to learn that my son, Christopher, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11. He battled and battled daily with what life had thrown his way, but he tired. In the end, he tried to numb his pain with substance. He no longer battles the demons that kept him from fulfillment. May he rest in peace and in God’s love. Love you always, forever and ever.” – Mary Oldenburg Christopher Paul Hasenberg, age 40, of Milwaukee passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 11, 2021.
Christopher was born July 16, 1980, in Milwaukee to Mary B. Oldenburg (nee Gnacinski) and Paul Christopher Hasenberg. He graduated from West Bend East/Phoenix Academy and went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves. Christopher was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. Christopher had a very giving heart and will to serve others. He became a member of Epikos Church in West Allis, which played a major role in his journey. Christopher gave back to the community that always supported him by assisting with building and maintenance jobs, serving as a greeter, and cooking. No matter what struggles Christopher faced, he did the best he could.
Christopher is survived by his loving parents, Mary (Derric) Oldenburg of West Bend and Paul Hasenberg of Mercer; loving sisters, Renee (Robert) Kode and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Lee) Goodman; dear nieces and nephews, Hailey Hasenberg, Jackson, Landon, and Avery Kode, McCain and Jaxton Goodman; dear maternal grandmother, Irene Gnacinski and dear step-grandparents, Charles Oldenburg II, Beatrice Zeiske, and Frank Zeiske. Christopher is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, special and very loved legacies.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jacob Gnacinski; paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Hasenberg; and step-grandmother, Myra Zeiske.
A memorial gathering for Christopher’s family and friends will be held on a later date.
Contributions in memory of Christopher in care of First Lutheran Food Pantry, Memo: Christopher’s Memorial (7400 W. Lapham St., West Allis, WI 53214), and are sincerely appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.