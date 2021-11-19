WEST BEND
Clara ‘Joynell’ B. Becker
April 14, 1929 - Nov. 16, 2021
Clara “Joynell” B. Becker (nee Hoffmann), 92, of West Bend passed away and was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
She was born on April 14, 1929, to the late Joseph and Pauline (nee Meyer) Hoffmann in Hartford. She went to grade school in Richfield by Holy Hill, then moved to Hartford and went to St. Killian’s. On June 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Russell Becker. Clara worked at Amity Leather in West Bend for many years. She was a member of the Trenton Homemakers. Clara enjoyed being a mother, housewife, baking, knitting, and crocheting. Clara enjoyed going up north with Russell, they enjoyed traveling together and have visited all 50 states. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Clara especially enjoyed spending time with family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Clara leave behind to cherish her memory includes four children Gale (Frank) Warnecke of West Bend, Karl (Sandra) Becker of West Bend; Lora (Tom) Tucek of Cable; and Lana (David) Fechter of West Bend; eleven grandchildren, Russell (Linda Cochenet-Warnecke) Warnecke; Chad (Becky) Warnecke; Karie (Andy) Kahrs, Kellie (Chad) Marquardt, Stacy Becker; Jeremy (Twylia Dailey) Tucek; Timothy (Albi) Tucek, Melissa (David) Karas, Rebecca (R. Cory) Fox; Joy (Scott) Schultz, and Buckley Fechter; nineteen great-grandchildren, Sienna Warnecke, Wyatt Warnecke, Mariah Warnecke, Alyssa Warnecke, Mason Sebeny, Landon Becker, Kaden Kahrs, Kylie Kahrs, Jace Tucek, Brayden Tucek, Tommy Tucek, Riley McElfresh, Roman Karas, Asher Karas, Dylan Jenson, R. Caleb Fox, Kinlee Fox, Caden Fox, Kail Schultz, and Sage Schultz; six step-great-grandchildren, Tanner Lauter, Koltin Lauter, Brett Lauter, Stephanie Lauter, Gabriella Allen, and Sofi Allen; dearest sister, Jeanette “Snooks” (Donald) Warnecke and sisters, Caroline Kaye and Clarabelle Kaye; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Kaye and Charlotte Hoffmann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; a great-granddaughter, Avah Elizabeth; three sisters, Leona (Bill) Kramer, Loretta (Tony) Pauley, Viola (Lee) Funk; three brothers, Joseph (Ann) Hoffmann, Lawrence Hoffman, and Alex Kaye Jr.; a brother-in-law, A. Raymond Becker; and a sister-in-law, Pearl (Allen) Renk.
A funeral service in remembrance of Clara will be held on Wednesday, November 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
The Myrhum Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Clara's arrangements.