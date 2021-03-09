BARTON
Clara S. Moll
Dec. 19, 1910 - March 4, 2021
Clara S. Moll (nee Kircher, formerly Henry), age 110 years, of Barton, entered eternal life on March 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Clara was born on December 19, 1910, in Mountain View, Missouri, to Jacob and Sophia Kircher (nee Hibblein) and adopted by her godmother, Sophia (Hugh) Henry (nee Kircher).
Clara graduated from West Bend High School and then worked at Enger Kress and Amity Leather as a receptionist. She was united in marriage to Aloys Michael Moll on November 20, 1939, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton.
Those Clara leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Mary Moll, Jackie (Jerry) Henderleiter, and Al (Claudette) Moll; three grandchildren, Julie (Mark) Aldrich, David (Meg) Henderleiter, and Steven (Angie Ritter) Henderleiter; and three great-grandchildren, Luke Aldrich, Liam and Maeve Henderleiter. She is further survived by “special daughter,” Beth (Jeff) Habersetzer, and their four children; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Aloys, Clara was preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters.
A private family memorial Mass is to be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton at a later date.
Clara’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Renee Jahnke and the staff at Aurora at Home Care and Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Clara’s arrangements.
“A pal good and true.” - From Clara’s 1929 High School Year Book