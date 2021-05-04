Clarence A. Boesch, 91
Clarence A. Boesch, 91, of Grafton, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family. Clarence was born on the family farm in Thiensville on August 19, 1929, the son of the late Edgar and Mary (nee Barth) Boesch. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, and his brothers: Edward (the late) Gertrude, Franklin (the late Delores), Elmer (the late Charlotte) and Kenneth Boesch.
Clarence leaves behind his children: Carman (Andy) Niver, Jim (Donna) Boesch, Larry (Dana) Boesch, Jerry (Linda) Boesch, Ronnie (Treva) Boesch and Bonnie (Kurt) Drezek; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and his sister-in-law Sandy Boesch. He is further survived by many dear relatives and friends.
Clarence married the love of his life, Maxine Mae Carman, on March 26, 1955. Together they were blessed with six children. Clarence and Maxine raised their children in Cedarburg. Clarence and Maxine’s love for each other was an inspiration. Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His greatest joy was his family.
Clarence was a lifelong public servant through his military, postal service careers, Cedarburg School Board and the Ozaukee County Board. His accomplishments included 34 years with the Postal Service, 24 years on the Cedarburg School Board, 16 years with the Ozaukee County Board of Supervisors. He served during the Korean Conflict in the Air Force, then in the U.S. Army Reserve retiring as a 1st Sgt., and a 50-year member of the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg. Clarence will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Grafton.
Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Lasata Care Center appreciated.
