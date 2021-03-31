CAMPBELLSPORT
Clarence A. ‘Bud’ Seibel
May 15, 1928 - March 27, 2021
Clarence A. “Bud” Seibel, 92, of Campbellsport, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac. He was born in the Town of Lamartine on May 15, 1928, the son of Edward and Marcella (nee Lefeber) Seibel. He was raised in the Town of Osceola. Clarence married Loraine A. Dieringer on October 21, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Campbellsport. Together they lived in the Campbellsport area for more than 66 years. Clarence served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 25, 1950, to Nov. 14, 1952, stationed stateside and in Germany. He worked a short time at Mercury Marine and then for 39 years at the West Bend Company before retiring. Clarence was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Campbellsport. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper and enjoyed traveling with his family around the United States and in Europe. Clarence was privileged to go on an Honor flight in April of 2018.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his sons Gary (Amy) Seibel of Mequon, David (Dawn) Seibel of Campbellsport and Brian (Jean) Seibel of Grafton; grandchildren Nathan, Nicole (Greg) Paterson, Nevin (Kellie), Nolan (Katie), Andy (Jackie), Kate, Jeremy (Jennifer), Lindsay (Alex) Turner and Leah; great-grandchildren Anna, Leo, Hayden, Emmie, Mason, Milo, Wesley and James; brother, Walter (Margie) Seibel; sister-in-law, Rose Hackbarth; brothers-in-law Henry (Eileen) Dieringer, John (Jan) Dieringer and Norman Menke; special nieces Brenda Christensen and Becky Haebig; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loraine; sister, Yvonne (Harold) Kohlmann; brother Edward Seibel; in-laws Irving and Marie Dieringer; brother-in-law Lester Hackbarth, sisters-in-law Ruth Menke, Adeline Seibel and Helen (Gene) Rohlinger.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and then at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S. Helena St., Campbellsport, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5th 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Wisconsin Honor Flights.
The family extends a special thank you to the Campbellsport Rescue Squad and the nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital ICU.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.