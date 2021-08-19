JACKSON
Clinton David Seiser
April 22, 1972 - Aug. 8, 2021
Clinton David Seiser of Jackson, age 49, passed away suddenly on August 8, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1972, to James and Linda (nee Schmutzler) Seiser. On June 30, 1995, Clinton married Billie-Jo Traindl. He was employed at Pallet USA.
Clinton loved cooking, smoking meats and grilling. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, spending time with grandkids, having cookouts with family and friends and singing his favorite songs.
Clinton is survived by his beautiful wife Billie-Jo, his daughter Victoria (David) Waszak, grandchildren Joseph and Timothy and unborn grandson. He is further survived by his stepmother Christa Seiser, brothers John (Renee Cone, Bobby and Dan (Serena) Cone other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lisa.
Any memorials to the family are appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
